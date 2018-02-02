Mark Jurich let go from UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The shake-ups continue at the University of Louisville.

Mark Jurich, Tom Jurich’s son, who played baseball for Louisville was let go as part of what Interim Athletic Director Vince Tyra calls a restructuring of leadership positions in the department.

Questions had been raised about Mark's employment with Louisville and the amount he was paid by the school's foundation.

A spokesperson for Tom Jurich did call today's terminations "retaliation against" him.

