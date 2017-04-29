Marathons get late start, Balloon Race canceled as KDF contends with weather

MiniMarathonRaceExpo_-_selection.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Lightning, rain and winds caused major headaches for the Kentucky Derby Festival. Organizers cancelled Saturday’s Great Balloon Race and postponed the marathons a handful of times, moving the start time from 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

It was a waiting game as Kentucky Derby Festival officials paused at the mercy of Mother Nature. “We're used to working in weather and around the weather and we do our best to do that. Safety is always our first priority so this morning with the Marathon and miniMarathon, there were still some storms and severe weather chances in the area, there was lightning,” says KDF spokeswoman Aimee Boyd.

In the 62 years of KDF events, the Marathon and miniMarathon have never been cancelled.

Boyd adds, “We want everyone to be safe at our events so we work with everyone to do that. We work with LMPD, meteorologists, to a lot of city services and city agencies who help us put on our events so we're consistently consulting with them around the clock.”

After postponing the start of the race four different times and runners waiting and waiting and even taking shelter, the races finally got underway as Boyd tells us, “Every year we learn different and new things we can improve upon but we have great partners.”

Boyd says you have to be flexible with more than 70 events going on, especially with outdoor activities like races and even concerts.

“If we see severe weather moving in, we will just delay the start time of the show,” Boyd explains. That includes the great balloon race as well, as she details, “Balloons are a little more finicky, they can be affected by high winds, rain and it’s not just the weather that you see, you have to look at the high altitudes where the balloons are going to be launching and lifting off so that can affect them too.”

All in all, the KDF thanks its team members, volunteers and a little good luck as the clouds finally begin to cooperate and put everyone at ease.

The Balloon Glow cancelled due to Friday's weather has been rescheduled for Saturday at 9 p.m. That event is taking place at the Kentucky Expo Center.

© 2017 WHAS-TV