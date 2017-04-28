WHAS
Marathon, miniMarathon postponed, Balloon Race canceled

Will Weible , WHAS 6:21 AM. EDT April 29, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The start of the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon has been delayed until 8 a.m. and the Great Balloon Race has been canceled due to inclement weather.

KDF officials say they will continue to monitor the weather situation and ask marathon participants to do the same.

If necessary, KDF officials are prepared to postpone the start of the race further.

