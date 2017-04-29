Marathon, miniMarathon get late start, Balloon Race canceled

MiniMarathonRaceExpo_-_selection.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The start of the Kentucky Derby Festival Marathon and miniMarathon was delayed until 9:15 a.m. and the Great Balloon Race was canceled due to inclement weather.

After sever weather moved through Kentuckiana Friday night and Saturday morning, KDF officials were able to get the race started two-and-a-half hours after the original start time.

Friday night's Balloon Glow event is still scheduled to take place Saturday evening at 9:00.

