Manual H.S. hosts 'hold a puppy destress day'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--Feeling stressed out?

Hold a puppy!

Dupont Manual high school held its hold puppy destress day.

Students had time to play with the friendly little pups, all in part of the annual AP test week.

Since taking these tests can be stressful, one student came up with the idea to bring dogs to the school to help her fellow classmates relax before putting pencil to paper.

The program is in partnership with The Arrow Fund, a Kentucky-based organization that provides medical treatment to animals who have been victims of extreme torture, abuse, and neglect.

More than 280 students participated in the event.



