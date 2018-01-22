Manual High student featured in movie playing at Sundance

Anjali Chadha

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Super Bowl of independent film festivals is taking place this week in Salt Lake City and one local high school student is “ecstatic” to be there.

Manual High School junior Anjali Chadha is one of 9 students from around the world featured in the documentary, Science Fair which debuted at the Sundance Festival Sunday.

Last spring, the film’s crew spent time at Manual to feature Anjali as she prepared to compete in the International Science and Engineering Fair, which is nicknamed the Olympics of science fairs.

Science Fair was one of 110 films selected among the 14,000 Sundance submissions.

Many Sundance films have gone to receive Oscar nominations.

Academy Award nominations are expected to be announced Tuesday.

