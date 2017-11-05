Mansfield Institute for public change is hosting their 2017 Veterans support service awards gala on Nov 10th

The Mansfield Institute for public policy and social change is hosting their 2017 Veterans support service awards gala.The gala raises money to benefit the veterans transitional home for PTSD in the portland neighborhood. Also, the gala will recognize o

WHAS 10:12 AM. EST November 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories