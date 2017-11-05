Mansfield Institute for public change is hosting their 2017 Veterans support service awards gala on Nov 10th
The Mansfield Institute for public policy and social change is hosting their 2017 Veterans support service awards gala.The gala raises money to benefit the veterans transitional home for PTSD in the portland neighborhood. Also, the gala will recognize o
WHAS 10:12 AM. EST November 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage
-
UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich
-
Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL
-
FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money
-
City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality
-
Indiana police officer fires at actor
-
First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook
-
Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino
More Stories
-
Bevin calls for resignations of leaders involved in…Nov. 4, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
New Indiana solar law could cripple small businesses…Nov. 5, 2017, 10:29 a.m.
-
Rep. Hoover says 'he won't quit', says Bevin is…Nov. 4, 2017, 8:43 p.m.