Man wanted in bank robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The search continues Saturday for the man Bullitt County police say robbed a bank earlier this week.

Investigators say the man robbed the PBI Bank in Hillview on September 26 and then ran away.



Afterward, police say the man contemplated a second robbery at the United Bank in Hebron Estates, but left without doing so.



Police say the man should be considered armed and dangerous and if you recognize him you should call either Hillview or Pioneer Village Police.

