Man walking along Lake Erie beach finds body near state line

AP , WHAS 12:59 PM. EST January 15, 2017

CONNEAUT, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a man walking along a Lake Erie beach found a partially decomposed body near the Pennsylvania state line.

The county medical examiner in Cleveland will attempt to identify the body.

Police say the body was discovered about 300 yards from the Pennsylvania state line near the Ohio city of Conneaut.

Cleveland officials say it's not known yet whether the discovery is related to the crash of a plane that was carrying six people more than two weeks ago.

The plane went down in Lake Erie near Cleveland, about 60 miles from where the body was found.

Authorities say there's also a missing person case from a boating accident this fall in nearby Fairport Harbor.

