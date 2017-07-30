Man struck, killed by train in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man was struck and killed by a train Saturday, according to police.

Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. on U.S. 31 and East Dixie Avenue at the tracks that cross East Dixie Avenue.

When emergency responders arrived, they found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released until family members are notified.

The cause of the accident is unclear but police are investigating.

