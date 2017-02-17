Man stabbed across stomach outside restaurant on Payne St.

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday an employee of a restaurant in the 1200 block of Payne Street was cut across the stomach by an unidentified man while standing outside the restaurant.

The suspect then fled the scene in an easterly direction.



The victim was conscious and alert while being transported to University Hospital.

Detectives from LMPD’s Fifth Division are handling the investigation and urge anyone with information to call 574-LMPD.

