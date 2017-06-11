Man shot through windshield overnight

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officers received a call of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and were dispatched to the White Castle located at Eastern Parkway and Preston Street.

Upon arrival they located an 18-year-old male suffering non-life threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officials believe the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Crittenden drive. They believe the victim was struck through the windshield of the vehicle he was a passenger in.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

If you have any information you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

