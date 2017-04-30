Man shot, killed in Limerick neighborhood overnight

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are investigating this morning after a man was shot to death in the Limerick neighborhood just after 11:00 Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of South 8th Street they found a man in his 40s shot multiple times.



The man was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



Police say it's too early to determine what caused the incident, but they are following some leads.



No suspects are in custody at this time.



If you have any information that could help police you can call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.



