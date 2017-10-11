Man sentenced for stealing dynamite, detonators in 2015

Andrew Barrie is accused of multiple robberies. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A federal judge sentenced Andrew Barrie to 2.5 years for stealing dynamite and other explosives from a Louisville construction site.

Barrie is currently serving time until 2025 in a separate case. Once he's done with that, he'll be moved to a federal prison to serve the new sentence.

According to the ATF, Barrie stole 68 sticks of dynamite and almost 300 detonators in April of 2015. Barrie admitted he tried to sell the explosives, but couldn't find a buyer.

The ATF recovered the explosives three months after being stolen at Tiffany Jenkins' home on West Saint Catherine Street. They said if the dynamite had gone off, the explosion could have leveled the entire block, including a daycare facility.

