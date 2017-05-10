Man released after serving nearly 3 years for Ne'Riah Miller death

Trey Anderson is charged with murder, attempted murder and wanton endangerment. (Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Trey Anderson admitted he drove the getaway car after a drive-by shooting that killed 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller. After serving almost three years, he's out of jail.

“So, he's basically a free man?” WHAS11 asked.

“Yup. He's not on parole,” said Thomas Clay, attorney.



Clay says Anderson struck a deal that lowered his sentence.



“If you got a case like this where nobody is coming forward and you don't have any direct evidence that the shooter did the shooting, they got to make a deal with the devil,” he said.



Anderson took a plea deal and he also agreed to testify against the other co-defendants.



"I didn't know the plan I just knew we were going to drive through there,” Trey Anderson said.



In his trial testimony back in February, Anderson said he didn't have a gun, so he didn't fire any shots and never left his car. He said Michael Dunn and Duwan Mason were with him and they were the ones that did the shooting.



“Sometimes you have to let the little fish go to get the big fish,” Clay said.



Ne'Riah Miller's family was not available for comment, but in the past, they've expressed outrage over the short sentences for each of the defendants.

“It was my great grandbaby, and it will never be enough for me because you took her life,” said Sherrie Miller, great grandmother.

According to a spokesperson from the Kentucky Department of Corrections, Anderson is currently in a halfway house and he will stay there until October.

