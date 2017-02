(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The man killed Sunday in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been identified as 60-year-old Anthony McIntyre.



McIntyre was found dead inside his apartment on East Saint Catherine Street near Logan Street.



Police have not made any arrests in the case.



If you have any information you are urged to call 574-LMPD.

