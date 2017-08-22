Man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-71 ID'd

deadly crash (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Officials have identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-71 this weekend.

According to the deputy coroner, 44-year-old Charles Wharton died at University Hospital Saturday night, from injuries he received during that crash.

Metro Police said they believe Wharton was driving at a high rate of speed when he lost control and hit a guard rail. He was ejected from the vehicle.

There was also a female passenger in his car, she was taken to University of Louisville hospital with serious injuries.

There is no update on her condition at this time.

