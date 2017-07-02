Man killed in Saturday Watterson crash identified

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been identified following a fatal accident on the Watterson Expressway Saturday night.

Police say John Conner Barnett, 21, died from multiple blunt force trauma after an accident on the ramp from Interstate 264 East to Interstate 64 just after 11 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say Barnett was passing a car at a high rate of speed and cut into the left lane. That’s when they say he exited to the right-hand curve, running off the roadway into a grassy area where he lost control of the bike.

Barnett was not wearing a helmet.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 2 a.m.

