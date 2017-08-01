Man killed in PRP fire ID'd

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified a man who was killed in a PRP fire on Monday.

Officials said the man who was killed was 81-years-old. According to the coroner’s office, the victim's name was Cliff A. Kidd.

He would have turned 82-years-old in September.

The fire happened at Kidd's home on the 7600 block of Westbrook Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found the elderly man's son running into the burning home trying to rescue him.

Right now, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and it's not clear if the home had working smoke detectors.

© 2017 WHAS-TV