Man killed in ATV accident identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The coroner has identified the 60-year-old man who was killed in Middletown two days ago while riding a gator utility vehicle, a type of ATV.

The coroner says 60-year-old Dennis Montana of River Creek Court in Prospect, Ky. died when a car rear-ended the gator, throwing him from the ATV.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 16 on Middletown Industrial Boulevard off Shelbyville Road, that street runs off English Station Road.

People at the scene told WHAS11 NEWS that Montana owned a lawn care company, was well known in the business park and would ride the gator up and down the road every other day.

