Man killed in accident involving tractor, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was fatally injured in an accident involving a tractor in southern Jefferson County.

Police were called to the 10000 block of Preston Highway near Maple Spring Drive just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the man, possibly in his 70’s or 80’s, was operating the tractor when the incident happened. He has yet to be identified.

According to police, their reports do not indicate any foul play.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

