Man killed in 28th St. shooting ID'd

One dead after shooting on 28th St. (photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A man who died following a shooting in the Russell Neighborhood on Dec. 21 was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

They said DeWayne Logan, 50, died from a gunshot wound.

LMPD responded to report of shots fired at 28th and Elliott Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. The shooting victim, Logan, was found in a pickup truck at 28th and Plymouth Alley. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

There are no suspects and police ask anyone with information on this case to call 574-LMPD.