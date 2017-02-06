Man injured in Grand Ave. shooting incident, dies

LMPD is at the scene of shooting where multiple people were shot. A child is among the victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – One of the victims shot during an incident also injuring a child in the California neighborhood Friday has died, according to police.

Police said the victim passed away Monday. No further details were given.

According to witnesses, they saw vehicles driving down Grand Avenue near 22nd Street shooting at each other. That incident also led up to a wreck at that same location.

A 5-year-old child was hit by a stray bullet. She’s currently recovering from her injury.

Police are still looking for the vehicles involved in that incident.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

