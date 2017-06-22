Man indicted in deadly DUI crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment for the man suspected of driving drunk into a food truck. The crash killed two and injured seven others.
Chad Erdley is accused in the deadly DUI crash that happened in January at a food truck on South Third Street.
LMPD said Erdley admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash.
