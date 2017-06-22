WHAS
Man indicted in deadly DUI crash

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:50 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment for the man suspected of driving drunk into a food truck. The crash killed two and injured seven others.

Chad Erdley is accused in the deadly DUI crash that happened in January at a food truck on South Third Street.

LMPD said Erdley admitted to drinking and smoking marijuana before the crash.

 

