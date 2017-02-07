Man ID'd in Grand Ave. shooting that also injured 5-year-old

LMPD is at the scene of shooting where multiple people were shot. A child is among the victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man who was shot and later died from his injuries sustained in a shooting in the California neighborhood Feb. 3.

Detez Layfield, 19, died at University Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head Monday, according to Jefferson County Coroner Larry Carroll.

Police say Layfield and 20-year-old Ronald Smith were riding in a vehicle when shots were fired between two vehicles.

Layfield was hit and a 5-year-old was hit when a stray bullet went through a home. The child is expected to be okay.

Smith was arrested Tuesday evening while being booked on an unrelated charge.

The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 WHAS)