WHAS
Close

Man ID'd in Grand Ave. shooting that also injured 5-year-old

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 10:39 PM. EST February 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man who was shot and later died from his injuries sustained in a shooting in the California neighborhood Feb. 3.

Detez Layfield, 19, died at University Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head Monday, according to Jefferson County Coroner Larry Carroll.

Police say Layfield and 20-year-old Ronald Smith were riding in a vehicle when shots were fired between two vehicles.

Layfield was hit and a 5-year-old was hit when a stray bullet went through a home. The child is expected to be okay.

Smith was arrested Tuesday evening while being booked on an unrelated charge.

The investigation is ongoing. 

(© 2017 WHAS)

WHAS

Police: Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 5-year-old injured

WHAS

Man injured in Grand Ave. shooting incident, dies

WHAS

Little girl is stable after hit by stray bullet

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories