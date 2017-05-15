Man ID'd in fatal motorcycle crash on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man who was killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 71 early Sunday.

George Noble Jr., 38, died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Police say Noble was driving on I-71 near the I-264 split when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and hit the pavement.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating this crash.

