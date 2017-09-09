Man ID'd in fatal crash on Bardstown Road

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have identified a man killed in a Friday night Bardstown Road crash.

Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse says Michael Petri, 34, died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police responded to the area of Bardstown Road and Fegenbush Lane around 11:15 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a Honda CRV was traveling eastbound on Fegenbush Lane, attempting to turn northbound onto Bardstown Road against a red light.

They say at the same time, Petri was operating a motorcycle traveling southbound on Bardstown Road with the green light and attempted to apply his breaks. Petri was unable to maintain control of his bike, sliding into the front bumper of the Honda CRV.

Petri was transported to University Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the CRV was not injured and police say they do not expect charges to be filed.

