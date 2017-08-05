Man ID'd in fatal Arnoldtown Road crash

Arnoldtown Road fatal crash on Aug. 4, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials have identified a man killed in a single-vehicle accident in southwest Jefferson County Friday.

Coroner Jack Arnold says 40-year-old Christopher Braun died from multiple blunt force trauma.

According to a police preliminary investigation, Braun was traveling in his vehicle in the 7900 block of Arnoldtown Road and when for some unknown reason, he lost control of the vehicle, running off the roadway and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there was an 18-month-old male in the vehicle who was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital with minor injuries. He was restrained in a safety seat. It’s unclear the child belonged to Braun.

An autopsy for Braun is scheduled for Sunday.

