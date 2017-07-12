. (Photo: KING 5 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a man was found shot in the 1200 block of Hurstbourne Parkway. The shooting happened in the Plainview Center in front of the Subway, not far from Kroger.

A man was found with a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the hospital.

Police say they know who the suspect is and are looking for him. He was also shot near Plainview.

According to police, the shooting was the result of a drug deal.

