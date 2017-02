Crime scene tape (Photo: WCNC.com/ Tegna station)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police responded to a report of a medical emergency in the 900 block of East St. Catherine Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arriving on the scene police located a man in his 60s on the second floor of his home. The man was found dead on the scene.

Authorities say they are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

