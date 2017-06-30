Man facing murder charge after shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man facing charges after police chase
-
Louisville man caught after 40-min chase
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
Train track tragedy in Henryville, Ind
-
19-year-old charged in girl's stabbing death
-
Murray State University explosion
-
Friday morning weather
-
Economic impact of California travel ban
-
Fatal car vs. train accident in Henryville, Ind.
-
Neighbors feel safer after drug bust, six arrested
More Stories
-
Bullitt Co. Animal Shelter rescues severely…Jun 30, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
-
Muggy with a few storms to end June and into the…Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m.
-
State charges dropped in Smokies arson that led to…Jun 30, 2017, 1:00 p.m.