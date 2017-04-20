Man facing charges after running naked on New Cut Road

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officers responded to reports of a naked subject running in and out of traffic on New Cut Road shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

The subject, 35-year-old Uriah Kelly, admitted to smoking spice earlier in the day. Due to Kelley’s intoxication level officers felt he was a danger to himself and others and placed Kelley in custody.

While Kelley was in custody, officers removed him from a police cruiser to prevent him from kicking out the window.

Upon removal, Kelley took off running across New Cut Road before being taken back into custody.

Kelley has been charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, fleeing or evading police and escape.

