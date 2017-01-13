Man faces murder charge in connection to roommate's death

File photo

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A Washington County, Ind., man faces a murder charge in the death of his 20-year-old roommate Blake Box-Skinner.

Joshua Rainbolt, also 20, is now in jail in connection to the case.



Indiana State Police were called to a home Thursday night after family members told them they had not heard from Box-Skinner in several days.



During a search police found his body on the property covered in debris.



Right now the preliminary cause of death appears to be a gunshot wound.

Rainbolt was arrested Thursday night and is waiting for his first court appearance.

