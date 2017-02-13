Man escorted from UofL game getting mental health evaluation

Randall Bolton in court (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man police say ran onto the court at Saturday’s UofL basketball game making threats is now getting a mental health evaluation.

Randall Bolton was escorted out of the KFC Yum! Center and put in the back of a cruiser where officers say he kicked out the rear passenger window.

Bolton is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening among other charges.

