Man escorted from UofL game getting mental health evaluation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The man police say ran onto the court at Saturday’s UofL basketball game making threats is now getting a mental health evaluation.
Randall Bolton was escorted out of the KFC Yum! Center and put in the back of a cruiser where officers say he kicked out the rear passenger window.
Bolton is charged with assault, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening among other charges.
