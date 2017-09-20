Man employed by Ind. school facing child seduction charge

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Clark County, Ind. prosecutor announced on Sept. 20 a man is facing a charge of child seduction.

Alonzo Richmond was employed by Silver Creek High School as a Theater Department Sponsor.

Jeremy Mull, the prosecutor, said the charge is in relation to activity with a student at the school.

Richmond is facing one count of child seduction.

A statement released by West Clark Community Schools notes that they are aware of the investigations and are cooperating with agencies. They note that the circumstances being investigated happened off campus at an event unrelated to the school.

Richmond is an activity sponsor at Silver Creek High School but it not a certified teacher.

Chad Schenck, Superintendent of Schools for West Clark, wrote:

In cases where there appears to be any credible allegation that a West Clark staff member may arguably have acted in a way that is inappropriate to their responsibilities, West Clark acts quickly and decisively to ensure the safety and well-being of its students who may have contact with the staff member. Therefore, until an investigation is completed, Mr. Richmond has been suspended from his duties, prohibited from having contact with West Clark students, and his building access rights have been locked out.

