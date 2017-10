(Photo: Daniels, Christopher)

NELSON CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- One person is dead after a plane crash near Bardstown, Kentucky.

The Nelson County Sheriff said the plane crashed just before 6:30 p.m. near Samuels Field Airport.

The pilot, 68-year-old John Hall, died in the crash.

Police are looking into what caused the plane to crash.

