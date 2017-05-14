Man dies in I-71 motorcycle crash near I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning that killed one man.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 71 North at the Interstate 264 split. The accident closed the interstate for nearly three hours.

Officers say a man was not wearing a helmet when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the pavement. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

