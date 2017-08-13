WHAS
Man dead after being struck by vehicle on I-264

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:27 AM. EDT August 13, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One man is dead after he was hit by an SUV on I-264.

LMPD says it happened around 1:15 Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of I-264 between Taylor Boulevard and Dixie Highway.

Police say they were first called about a disorderly person walking in the lanes but say the man was later struck.

Officers say the driver stayed at the site of the crash.

