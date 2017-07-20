Man confesses to killing infant son

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family files $60M lawsuit against sword company
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Family, friends remember teens killed in Herr Lane crash
-
Residents frustrated by Dixie Highway construction
-
Former Mercy basketball coach's pretrial
-
WHAS Breaking News
-
VERIFY: Are airplane trails spraying us with chemicals?
-
Simpsonville Police Department asking for public's help in ID'ing theft suspects
-
Terminally ill man hopes to adopt adult son
-
Robbers target high foot traffic areas in Highlands, Crescent Hill
More Stories
-
Louisville FC fans support Butchertown stadium locationJul 20, 2017, 11:32 p.m.
-
Hear the confession: Man tells police he killed…Jul 20, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
-
OJ Simpson granted parole: What we know about his…Jul 20, 2017, 9:02 p.m.