Man charged in stabbing death of girlfriend in Park Hill

James Andre Robards mugshot (photo: Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Stuffed animals and a single rose mark the doorstep where yesterday police found a woman who had been murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend, in the Park Hill neighborhood.



"He took her from a lot of people who really cared about her," said the victim's neighbor.



James Robards, who also went by his middle name Andre, is charged with his girlfriend, Angelia "Angie" Thomas' murder. LMPD says a neighbor overheard an altercation in a Harrod Court apartment on December 23 and became concerned when she hadn't seen the victim in a few days. Thomas' body was found Tuesday, her cause of death— a stab wound.

That neighbor, who asked not to be identified, told WHAS11 she was listening to music when she heard fighting start next door.

"Next thing I heard, I heard her say, ‘Andre, I love you. You stabbed me in my heart Andre. I love you, tell my sons I love them, Andre. Please don’t let me die, Andre,” said the neighbor.

The neighbor says the couple had domestic violence incidents in the past. She says she did not call 911 because she thought the victim had been taken to the hospital.

"To be honest, I didn't want to get her in trouble because I know she had an EPO out on him. So like I said normally, it never goes that far. Usually, she handles it herself. She put him out, he will leave for a day or two then come back," said the neighbor.

Court records show a history of domestic violence. Robards was found guilty of 1st Degree Domestic Violence Assault in 2009 and 4th Degree Assault Domestic Violence just this past September. Robards also has been found guilty of violating Emergency Protective orders. In the EPO filed by Thomas in September it says "he has been beating me up for 2 years and I have been too scared to do anything" and quote "he set my van on fire, completely blew it up." Robards had filed an EPO against Thomas in 2013, saying she attacked him.

"He just got locked up a couple months ago for putting his hands on her and stuff, they came and took pictures. I called police that day, but that was because I could see what was going on. Her door was open, she got to scream my name that day, so I helped her, I didn’t get to help her this time and I'm just mad. I just wish she would have called my name or hit on the wall or something so I would have knew," said the neighbor.

Robards is being held on a $250,000 and is expected back in court January 9.