Man charged for hunting on Louisville International Airport property

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Charges have been filed against a Louisville man who was found illegally hunting on the grounds of Louisville International Airport.

Lazaro Marquez-Amaro, 24, was found by an LMPD officer on the grounds of Louisville International Airport in early December. The officer found Marquez-Amaro shining a spotlight on an area of brush. Marquez-Amaro admitted to the officer that he had the intention of using a spotlight to shoot deer, which is illegal.

Marquez-Amaro possessed a loaded Parker Jackal crossbow, which was cocked and ready to shoot, in addition to multiple arrows in his vehicle.

Marquez was asked to leave the area and has been charged with hunting with lights or illegal means at night, illegal take or pursuit of deer or wild turkey and entry onto land to shoot, hunt, fish, or trap without consent.

