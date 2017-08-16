Man changes plea in 2015 murder case

Alune Badu is charged with murder after a fatal stabbing on Crafty Drive in Lynnview on Sept. 30. (Photo: Metro Corrections Dept.)

LOUISVILLE, K. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville man accused of murder has changed his plea.

Alune Badu initially pleaded not guilty to stabbing his roommate death in 2015, but this morning in court, he pleaded guilty.

The stabbing happened in September of 2015 at the Preston Oaks Apartments off Preston Highway.

Badu's brother who also lived there. He was able to take the knife away and call 911.

Police say the stabbing was unprovoked.

