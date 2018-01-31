Man behind 'Think Before You Shoot' signs hoping to expand message

Think before you shoot signs (Photo: Bradfield, Robert)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The signs are stunning for their simple message: Think Before You Shoot.

It's Hameen Muhammad's mission to get every Louisville neighborhood on the same page about gun violence.

"Somebody has to do something if you have any kind of concern being a human being," he told WHAS11.

The signs began popping up in high crimes areas last August, including at the Parkway Place housing complex in the Park Hill neighborhood which saw five deadly shootings within a six-month span in 2017.

"All I want people to do is think. To use their head. Think before they make a move," Muhammad said.

Crime data from Louisville Metro Police reveal there's only been two assaults and one case of vandalism at Parkway Place since Muhammad posted the signs last summer. It's an encouraging trend for sure. but the big unknown is whether the signs can take any of the credit.

Muhammad's actions got the attention of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Neal Robertson is hoping to take Muhammad's message to Jefferson County Public School leaders after the shooting at Marshall County High School last week that killed two 15-year-old students.

"They weren't able to reach their 16th birthday. Listen to what we're saying. They weren't able to reach their 16th birthday," Robertson reiterated.

But, with more support and eyes on these signs, Muhammad hopes by putting up them up it will bring the homicide numbers down.

"The only thing I am doing is to call people to their conscience to be aware," Muhammad said.

If you would like more information about Muhammad's mission, you can call (502) 299 - 7172.

