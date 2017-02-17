Man arrested in connection to Saint Catherine St. homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The man killed Sunday in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been identified as 60-year-old Anthony McIntyre.
McIntyre was found dead inside his apartment on East Saint Catherine Street near Logan Street.
On the morning of February 17 LMPD arrested 38-year-old Anthony D. Boyington in relation to the February 12 homicide.
Boyington has been charged with murder and burglary in the first degree.
