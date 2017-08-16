Man arrested in connection to murder of Dequante Hobbs

(Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have arrested 23-year-old Wyatt Williams in connection with the murder of 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs, Jr., that occurred on May 21 in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.

Lt. Emily Mckinley of the LMPD Homicide Unit will brief the media on the arrest at 3 p.m. today.

Upon hearing of the arrest, Dequante's mother, Micheshia Norment, said, “DQ was shot and killed on the night before his Second Grade Promotional Ceremony. He was eating cake to celebrate when the shooting happened. It’s kind of unbelievable that on the day my child was supposed to start the second, I’m finally getting answers as to who took his life.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

