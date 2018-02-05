Man arrested for So. Louisville park crash that injured 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police have made an arrest in a crash at a south Louisville park that injured three children in January.

Metro Police say William Osborne was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Lee County, Florida Monday.

Police say Osborne was indicted on several charges including wanton endangerment, assault and DUI after the Jan. 21 crash at William Harrison park injuring 5 children.

Investigators say he fled to Indiana, then to Fort Meyers, Florida.

He will remain in custody in Florida until he is extradited back to Louisville.

