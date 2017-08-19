Man arrested after string of E-cig store burglaries

(Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police have arrested a man in connection with several burglaries of E-cigarette stores that have occurred throughout the city in the past week.

Tobias Enix, 18, has been charged with 11 counts of third-degree burglary, one count of receiving stolen property and one count of criminal mischief.

Enix’s arrest comes after Troy LeBlanc, owner of Derb-E-Cigs, said a man broke into his Middletown store early Wednesday morning and then broke into his Poplar Level store Friday morning.

LeBlanc believed it was the same suspect at both stores based on surveillance footage, which showed a man taking cash and merchandise from each store.

LeBlanc says the theft and damages are estimated to be between $5,000 and $6,000.

Metro Police say the investigation into the string of burglaries is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

© 2017 WHAS-TV