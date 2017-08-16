Man arrested after soliciting sex with undercover detective posing as minor

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Undercover agents arrested a man attempting to solicit sex from a minor Tuesday.

During an undercover internet investigation, Steven Beauchamp, 43, sent pictures of prepubescent females involved in sex acts to an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old female.

Beauchamp then went to a McDonald’s in the 6700 block of Dixie Highway to meet up with the undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl for sex.

Beauchamp was taken into custody without incident.



