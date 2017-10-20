Man arrested after reports of shots fired near school

File photo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- An LMPD Officer has been placed on administrative leave today while the department's Public Integrity Unit investigates an officer involved shooting.

LMPD responded to reports of shots fired near Shelby Traditional Academy Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived LMPD officer Jeffrey Emerich says he saw a man with a rifle pointed at the school. Officer Emerich says he was afraid for the safety of the students. He fired twice at the suspect. The suspect ran away, dropping his rifle and launching a search around the area.

Police arrested Rodriq Buchanan and charged him with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

No one was injured from the gunfire.

Officer Emerich will remain on administrative leave until the PIU finishes their investigation.

