Man arrested after police discover drugs, stolen handgun

(Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police arrested a man Thursday after finding narcotics and a loaded handgun while executing a search warrant.

Police were conducting a search warrant at the home of 32-year-old Brandon Hobby in the 4200 block of Fordson Way when they located a “large amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana, all of which exceeds that of personal use.”

The gun, which was hidden inside a grill in the enclosed backyard of the house, was confirmed as stolen from Marion County.

During the arrest, Hobby admitted to possessing the bags of drugs.

© 2017 WHAS-TV